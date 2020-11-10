Just Released: 2021 Metro K-9 calendar and it’s full of furry 4-legged heroes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking forward to 2021, here’s an opportunity to be prepared with a new calendar that features some Las Valley heroes.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation just released its new calendar featuring some paw-some K-9 officers. The 12-month calendar shows the K-9’s photographed at some truly Las Vegas locations.

(PRNewsfoto/(LVMPD) Foundation)

The calendars can be purchased through the foundation’s website and cost $25. The proceeds from calendar purchases will benefit the LVMPD Foundation to help support hundreds of programs and initiatives toward keeping the community safe as well as the K-9 Section and retired officer dogs.