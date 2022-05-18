LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Graduating can be a very stressful time in a young adult’s life. What’s the next step, after getting that degree?

There are resources in the valley that can help. There is a platform for UNLV, Nevada State, or CSN graduates and alum called Handshake. It connects people to opportunities, jobs, and networking events.

Other resources around the valley include the Nevada Job Career Connection Center on Maryland Parkway and there is the One-Stop on Charleston Boulevard. CSN also has a workforce development center.

“At Workforce, we focus on trade classes and certificate programs. If you work in the trades, they make good money. People need electricians and plumbers. There are so many careers out there, students must take the time to explore,” said R. Candace Morris, CSN career services.

When it comes to graduate school or certificate programs, experts say up-skilling is important. Depending on the career path, a certificate can make you more attractive in the job market, especially in areas of IT, accounting, or even marketing and social media.