LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local man is asking others to be cautious this Fourth of July weekend after explosives caught his tree on fire.

“Just a big boom,” Leonel Aguirre recalled of the sound.

It’s common to hear fireworks exploding across Southern Nevada around the holiday weekend, but Aguirre spoke to 8 News Now about how things can quickly become dangerous.

“We ended up just running,” he said, remembering when his tree caught fire. “I ended up getting the hose because I saw the tree right behind me that was on fire.”

Aguirre believes the flames were sparked by illegal fireworks, which are defined as any powerful explosives that shoot up into the air and are not marked ‘Safe and Sane.’

Clark County Fire Inspector Martin Casillas said his team will be out all weekend looking for anyone breaking the law, with the ‘You Light it, We Write It’ campaign.

“It’s already a busy night,” Casillas said. ‘And it’s going to be even busier if we continue with the illegal fireworks.”

Anyone who is caught using illegal explosives could face a hefty fine between $500 and $10,000.

“Remember there have been fires caused by illegal fireworks,” Casillas said. “Every year we have a house fire, every year there is a fire caused by them.”

After last year’s scare, Leonel is encouraging others to stick to what’s allowed here locally.

“It’s scary to have someone just set off a fire in the middle of the street,” he said.

He wants everyone to celebrate the holiday weekend safely.

“We have to make sure we celebrate with carefulness,” Aguirre concluded. “With precautions.”

If you suspect illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, don’t call 911 unless it’s an emergency.

You can report them online by clicking HERE.