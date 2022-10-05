LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Only a single new monkeypox case was reported this week in Southern Nevada.

Monkeypox data from the Southern Nevada Health District shows the case total now at 251 since the first case was detected in early June.

A total of five cases have been reported in females, with the rest occurring in males or gender categories that include transgender male, transgender female, gender nonconforming or unknown.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data for Nevada indicates a total of 267 cases, which would include cases from outside of Clark County.

Even as fewer cases are reported, the federal government has extended the disease's "Public Health Emergency" status for 10 years, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.

Nationwide, 26,049 cases have been reported, with California reporting the most cases -- 5,010. A total of two deaths have been attributed to monkeypox, according to the CDC. Globally, 69,244 cases have been reported.