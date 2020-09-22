Jury trials resume at Clark County District Court, plan in place to protect jurors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being suspended for six months, Clark County District Court resumed jury trials this week.

“District Court is committed to safely resuming jury trials in Clark County in order to fulfill the court’s responsibility of providing fair and timely administration of justice,” said Chief Judge Linda Bell. “We worked closely with several entities, including Clark County, University Medical Center (UMC), the State of Nevada’s Division of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to develop and implement a very comprehensive plan that enables the court to resume its in-person jury operation in a manner that protects those who participate in the jury trial process during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to a news release from Clark County District Court, an extensive safety plan has been put in place to protect potential jurors and others in the courtroom which includes larger jury spaces, plexiglass partitions, rapid testing, air purification systems.

Jury summons will be accompanied by a letter explaining the precautions and advising potential jurors who may be feeling sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 to not report for jury duty. The letter will explain how to get a hardship deferral or excuse for COVID-19 related reasons or if a person is considered high-risk. In addition, the number of people summoned for a trial will be limited to 55 prospective jurors at any one time and people will be socially distanced in the jury room. Jury deliberations will take place in an unused courtroom to assure social distancing.

All jurors, witnesses and trial participants entering the courthouse are required to wear a face covering at all times. If necessary, a marshal will provide a free face covering. Anyone entering a courtroom will be screened and have their temperature taken.

District Court will provide live streaming access to any open public trial proceeding. No in-person spectators will be permitted in the courtroom.