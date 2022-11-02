LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge set a trial date for former Public Administrator Robert Telles who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German over the Labor Day weekend.

Telles, 45, who pleaded not guilty to the murder charge last week, appeared in the Clark County District Courtroom Wednesday morning for a brief status check on the case. During his appearance, Judge Michelle Leavitt set a trial date for April 17.

Telles’ attorney Ryan Helmick told the judge he believed he would be ready for a trial in April and then declined to comment any further.

After initially being appointed a public defender, late last month, Telles hired Helmick, a private criminal defense attorney, to represent him.

Telles is accused of “lying in wait” for German, 69, outside of his home. German was stabbed to death on Labor Day weekend. According to Telles’ arrest report, Telles’ DNA was found under German’s fingernails.

File photo of Jeff German investigative reporter. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Review Journal)

Prosecutors said Telles was upset with German for writing stories about problems in the public administrator’s office that he believed caused him to lose in the primary election.