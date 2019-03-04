Jury selection begins in Vegas Sands lawsuit worth millions

Jury selection has begun for a trial to determine how much casino corporation Las Vegas Sands Corp. has to pay to a Hong Kong businessman who helped the company open its first resort in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau.

A judge and attorneys for Richard Suen and Sands told about 50 prospective jurors on Monday that it should take several days to seat a panel of 15 that will begin hearing the case March 11.

Sands is headed by billionaire casino magnate and Republican party donor Sheldon Adelson.

Suen won breach-of-contract judgments of $44 million in 2008 and $70 million in 2013, and the case was twice appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The state high court in 2016 ordered a new trial on just the money question.