Jury finds man guilty of killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 2017

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — The man charged in the murder of a 3-year-old back in 2017 has been been found guilty of first-degree murder, following an eight-day trial. The Pahrump jury found Cole Engelson guilty of killing Yessenia Camp on July 15, 2017.

The Clack County Coroner’s Office found that Camp’s cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries. Her injuries included a skull fracture, hemorrhages in both eyes, lung damage, and dozens of bruises and other injuries all over her body.

Engelson was arrested back in 2017, and initially told a deputy from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office that he couldn’t remember what happened. He did admit that he had been drinking throughout the day in which Camp died.

The jury arrived at the guilty verdict after two hours of deliberation Monday afternoon.

Engelson could spend up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is scheduled for February 1, 2021.