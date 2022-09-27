LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A jury dropped all charges Friday against a former Las Vegas nightclub promoter who was accused of two sexual assaults.

Zeng “Jay” Lin, 41, was charged with raping two women in separate incidents in 2015 and 2017. His peers found him not guilty on all charges.

“False allegations do happen, and we do have real victims out there and they do deserve to be heard and come forward,” Lin said Tuesday. “Because of those false allegations, they hurt people like me and they hurt the real victims.”

DNA evidence linked Lin to two sexual assault cases that occurred in 2015 and 2017, investigators said last year. Cold case investigators learned Lin was living out of the country and issued arrest warrants for his arrest upon his return to the United States.

Lin’s attorneys, Frank Cofer III and Warren Geller said both women failed to tell authorities they remained in contact with Lin following the alleged assaults.

“It was painfully obvious that he was sharing information with them, including after the fact, which is not something you would expect someone to do when they’re trying to get away with a rape,” Geller said.

“The fact that they had his phone number, and they knew who he was and where he worked and did not share that information with police at the outset, was the sort of thing that really hurt the prosecution’s case,” Cofer said.

Following his arrest in New York, Lin spent more than two weeks at Rikers Island, where he said Tuesday he attempted to take his own life.