LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Court records show that a convicted killer was found not guilty Thursday in the 2016 shooting death of a woman he thought owed him money.

Shawn “Bubba” Eisenman, 38, was acquitted by a jury on six of seven charges including murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of extortion. Eisenman was found guilty on one count of extortion and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 14.

The charges were in connection with a July 3, 2016, case in which Eisenman was accused of shooting LaDonna Metais in the face as she stood on her front porch with friends.

Police told 8 News Now in 2016 that Eisenman demanded $7,000 for items inside a utility trailer that Metais and her boyfriend had bought. The couple realized it was stolen and police impounded it, according to court records.

Eisenman is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He has been serving a life sentence on his conviction in the death of 28-year-old Cameron Ryan, who was found shot in the head and left on a dirt access road of U.S. 95 soulth of Lone Mountain Road.

Eisenman is described as a tattoo enthusiast and a father of one child.