LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nation’s biggest interactive dinosaur experience will return to Las Vegas in 2024.

According to a release, Jurassic Quest be open at The Expo at the World Market Center for one weekend only in January 2024.

From Jan. 5 through 7, Las Vegas families can walk among a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.

In addition to the life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest will include live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities such as a fossil dig, photo opportunities, and a “Triceratots” play area that includes bounce houses and inflatable attractions.

New in 2024, Jurassic Quest will have an expanded excavation station and more themed rides and inflatables. Also new is the inclusion of two new animatronics: the Utahraptor and Giganotosaurus.

Tickets can be purchased on the Jurassic Quest website. General admission tickets start at $22. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended, although tickets are also available on-site.

General admission tickets will include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are certain rides and activities that will require tickets that are available on-site.

Jurassic Quest will open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.