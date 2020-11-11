Junior League of Las Vegas donates total of $20,000 to 21 local teachers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Junior League of Las Vegas stepped up for teachers Tuesday by donating a total of $20,000 to 21 local teachers. The purpose of the Junior League of Las Vegas (JLLV) Ed Grant’s project is to provide grants for funding of innovative K-12 projects throughout southern Nevada.
In a news release about why the organization is doing it, the Junior League said:
“There is a need for enhanced learning opportunities for students in Nevada, and unfortunately, many educators are unable to fund these due to funding limitations. For years now, the Junior League of Las Vegas has been committed to helping Nevada Teachers with our Ed Grants program. This year more than 50 local educators applied for a JLLV Ed Grant. —Each educator could apply for up to $1500 to help make their classroom dreams a reality. The organization has selected 20 project winners (and will celebrate 21 teachers). These teachers come from different school sites, different grade levels, and varied school population needs. Due to COVID-19, we are unable to have our traditional reception.”