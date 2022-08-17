LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council will discuss demolishing one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried and Roy.

For decades, the legendary Las Vegas performers had a huge home site originally consisting of dozens of acres near Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive that consisted of what they called “Little Bavaria” which was reminiscent of their homeland.

This aerial map shows the land being discussed for a possible apartment complex. (Credit: City of Las Vegas)

Siegfried Fischbacher died in Jan. 2021 and Roy Horn died in May 2020.

According to a city council staff report, a local developer wants to build a 334-unit, four-story apartment complex on the east side of Rainbow near Rancho. If approved, the project won’t start until 2024.

The proposed apartment complex. (Credit: City of Las Vegas)

Personal items belonging to the men were auctioned off in June in Los Angeles.