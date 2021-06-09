Juneteenth Jazz festival planned for Henderson, starts Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A two-day festival kicks off on Friday June, 11, along the new Water Street Plaza in Henderson.

National Juneteenth Observance Foundation Nevada is inviting residents to celebrate with live music and dance performances that include “From the Belly of the Slave Ship– An Evolution of Music from Africa to America” and “Juneteenth Jazz” by the Woody Woods Quintet featuring vocalist Genevieve Dew and Funkativity the Band featuring vocalist Alisha Coleman. That takes place on June 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The following day, on Saturday, June 12, the festival moves to Whitney Ranch Recreation Center where educational workshops will focus on African-American culture, business, sports and entertainment. There will be exhibits by local artists and community activists and “Invisible Las Vegas” filmmaker Stan Armstrong will be there. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can get more information at this link.

Juneteenth is actually June 19 and it celebrates the emancipation of African-Americans who were still enslaved at the end of the Civil War.