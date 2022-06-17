LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas and the city of North Las Vegas will both observe the federal Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20. City Hall in both cities will be closed along with most city offices and it will be a holiday for city workers.

Along with observing Juneteenth on Monday, the Las Vegas Valley has been honoring the holiday this past week and has an array of citywide cultural activities and attractions planned for the weekend.

On Thursday, the city of North Las Vegas had its second annual commemoration of Juneteenth with a celebration and flag raising ceremony at the North Las Vegas City Hall. The celebration had a program and performances in City Council Chambers before moving outside for the raising of the Juneteenth Flag in front of City Hall.

(City of North Las Vegas)

(City of North Las Vegas)

(City of North Las Vegas)

(City of North Las Vegas)

(City of North Las Vegas)

(City of North Las Vegas)

(City of North Las Vegas)

If you are looking for a way to spend your Juneteenth weekend check out some of these events!