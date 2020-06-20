Juneteenth event turns into Black Lives Matter march

LAS VEGA (KLAS) — A Juneteenth rally at a commercial center on Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway transformed into a peaceful Black Lives Matter march.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators have taken to the streets around the world and Las Vegas to demand justice and change and end systemic racism.

The group has arrived at Las Vegas Blvd and turned south to continue the march.



Again, the group has remained peaceful so far with minimal traffic impacts. Legal observers are also still walking along with demonstrators. @8NewsNow #8NN #BlackLivesMatter #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/8TnkOBUhwl — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) June 20, 2020

Juneteenth, June 19, 1865, marks the freeing of slaves in Texas because at the end of the Civil War, and two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was handed out to slaves in 1863, slaves in Texas were still working the plantations. So Juneteenth symbolizes the day that ALL slaves were free.

After the march, the Juneteenth event will continue through the night until at least 10 o’clock.