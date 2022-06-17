LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas will be celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18 at a new location this year.

The community is invited to join the free celebration at the World Expo Center in downtown Las Vegas.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the United States last year. It’s recognized every year on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

According to community members, Juneteenth is more than a fun celebration, it’s about recognizing history while embracing diversity and inclusion.

“Juneteenth means unity,” said Harry Crosby, a photography business owner. “It’s not for one particular group. It’s for everybody.”

“For so many years people talked about Juneteenth but not many people understood what it was and also it was in the background but now it’s in the forefront and I just love it,” said Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear.

The public will be able to enjoy free entertainment and vendor booths, as well as food trucks offering refreshments for sale.

The event is Saturday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the World Expo Center which is located at 435 S. Grand Central Pkwy. There is parking available at the event.