Juneteenth celebrations underway in Las Vegas; list of events included

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday is Juneteenth which is now recognized as a federal holiday. The day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
Local celebrations are taking place in the Las Vegas valley.
The Cosmopolitan sponsored and held the first “Juneteenth Jubilee Breakfast” which was organized by the local NAACP. There were conversations, song and dance to recognize the day.
Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of the last African American slaves in Texas in 1865 which was more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves.
Juneteenth has long been observed by members of the African American community.
It’s the first new national holiday since 1983 when President Ronald Reagan added the Martin Luther King Junior holiday.
Juneteenth will be observed every year. It’s now the nation’s 11th federal holiday.
- DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is also celebrating. Flag-raising ceremony and poetry reading from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19.
- Juneteenth celebration poetry, paint & portions at Rhythm Nation on Sunday, June 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- S.O.S. 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival on Sat. & Sun., June 19 & 20 at Lorenzi Park, 3343 W. Washington Ave.
- 10th Annual Juneteenth Jazz, Arts and Spoken Word Celebration on Saturday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. at West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
- 20th Annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. at 6 p.m.
- Voices of Women Series: Juneteenth Honoring Harriet Tubman at Summerlin Library on Saturday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 1771 Inner Circle Drive.