Juneteenth celebrations underway in Las Vegas; list of events included

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday is Juneteenth which is now recognized as a federal holiday. The day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Local celebrations are taking place in the Las Vegas valley.

The Cosmopolitan sponsored and held the first “Juneteenth Jubilee Breakfast” which was organized by the local NAACP. There were conversations, song and dance to recognize the day.

Happy Juneteenth! The local NAACP chapter celebrates the first annual Juneteenth Jubilee Breakfast at @Cosmopolitan_LV. LIVE at Noon, @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/a6kWXKnUyP — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) June 18, 2021

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of the last African American slaves in Texas in 1865 which was more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves.

Juneteenth has long been observed by members of the African American community.

It’s the first new national holiday since 1983 when President Ronald Reagan added the Martin Luther King Junior holiday.

Juneteenth will be observed every year. It’s now the nation’s 11th federal holiday.