LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people across the valley celebrated Juneteenth on Sunday. The now federal holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States.

The Art House hookah lounge on Decatur and Sahara celebrated Juneteenth by promoting black-owned businesses.

Grayce Egami owns her very own skincare company and came to the Juneteenth celebration to showcase her products. “this is because of juneteenth and because of the celebration and who we are as a people,” says Egami, ” that has allowed me to be here today.”

Massage therapist, Tiesha Jackson also came out to promote her business.

“It gives me an opportunity to meet other people, like-minded entrepreneurs, and business owners.”

Robert Gardner, the organizer of the event, said he wanted to host this celebration to promote community relationships and positivity. “What I wanted to do was give back to the black community, says Gardner, “and I figured there was no better way than to bring more attention to small black businesses and keep the money rotating within our communities.”