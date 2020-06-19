Juneteenth celebration underway at Lorenzi Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are several Juneteenth events going on in the Valley tonight.

Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery. It’s the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

One of the larger events 8 News Now is covering tonight is at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas near Washington and Valley View. This Juneteenth celebration is all about bringing the community together.

Here are some more images of families celebrating #Juneteenth at Lorenzi Park in #LasVegas. This year, the holiday falls in the midst of massive #BlackLivesMatter protests around the country, fighting against racial injustices following the death of #GeorgeFloyd. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/QGA3vhnpX9 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 19, 2020

Families have been coming to Lorenzi Park al afternoon, where there are different activities and tents set up, all to celebrate black culture on this historic day. Performers put on quite the show toward the beginning of the festivities as everyone celebrated what it means to be black.

But today’s observance falls in the midst of an incredible amount of pain for the black community.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen massive Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations fighting against racial injustice in our country. These protests came after the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

That’s why local activists told us Juneteenth is so important to celebrate now more than ever.

“Juneteenth celebrates our independence, and given the climate of what’s going on in America, it is important to all of us to celebrate our culture, our experience and to teach our children the relevance of Juneteenth because our school system doesn’t,” said community activist JudyAnn Young.

We have seen a lot of young faces at Lorenzi this evening. The event is being put on by the organization “Save Our Sons,” which mentors underprivileged youth in Las Vegas.

The party is far from over, though! The Juneteenth celebration at Lorenzi is scheduled to go on until around 7 p.m.