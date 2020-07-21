June unemployment 18% in Las Vegas, 15% statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas unemployment rate dropped to 18% in June after its peak at 34% in April, according to a report releases Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

As resorts opened on June 4, people returned to work as 73,600 jobs were filled.

DETR’s June report showed that Las Vegas was still 14.2% below job levels in June 2019, or about 142,000 jobs, as resorts measured the return of tourists and made decisions on when to reopen — and how much. Some casino properties chose to put off reopening, and COVID-19 restrictions on business capacity and social distancing continued to take a toll on normal business.

Statewide, jobs were 10.5% lower than June 2019, and the Nevada unemployment rate was 15% — half of the 30% reported in April.

“The month’s numbers reflect the significant impact of COVID-19 restrictions on employment and unemployment in the state and the rapid change we should expect once those restrictions can be safely lifted,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR. “While encouraging, it is important to remember that conditions have changed since the middle of June, and the evolving public health landscape and necessary restrictions may continue to impact Nevada’s labor market for several months to come.”

Nevada’s tourism-driven economy, while adding jobs, still sits well below normal levels, and secondary jobs supported by thriving hotel occupancy and tourism have yet to return to full strength.

June unemployment is Reno was at 8.6%, down from 20.4% in April. Carson City saw 8.4% unemployment in June, down from 21.1% in April.

While the big gains were apparent in metro areas, rural areas resumed job levels closer to normal.