June 4 marks first day Centennial Hills Hospital does not have any confirmed or hospitalized COVID-19 patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — June 4 marks the first day Centennial Hills Hospital has had zero inpatients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The hospital milestone coincides with Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement of the statewide 39-day downward trend of COVID-19 patients and decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations over a 14-day period.

“We want to thank our community for helping flatten the curve that allowed for health care providers to treat patients without exceeding our capacity,” said Karla Perez, Regional Vice President of The Valley Health System. “All six of our hospitals have resumed performing all surgeries and procedures, and have added inpatient visitation from 12 to 8 p.m. daily. This important milestone does not mean that there will not be more sick patients in the future, but it’s noteworthy as we all look towards a brighter and healthier tomorrow.”

There are still hospitalized patients awaiting confirmation if they do or don’t have COVID-19, but “seeing zero in our daily statistics report for confirmed cases was a highlight today,” said Sajit Pullarkat, CEO/Managing Director for Centennial Hills Hospital. “We hope to see that trend continue.”

Over the past several months, employees and medical staff at Centennial Hills, Desert Springs, Henderson, Spring Valley, Summerlin and Valley hospitals have worked tirelessly to stay up-to-date with the latest news, treatments and recommendations on the care of COVID-19 patients and the protection of patients, visitors, employees and medical staff.

“Our teams rapidly adapted recommendations for patients such as proning [lying on the stomach] to reduce pressure on the lungs, high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy and medication protocols,” said Perez. “Our clinical teams worked non-stop on the diagnosis, treatment, and recovery of our patients.

According to Centennial Hills Hospital, it’s engineering teams created more negative pressure rooms by readjusting heating-ventilation-air conditioning (HVAC) control systems and circulating 100 percent fresh air from the outside. The hospital’s Environmental Services members also continue to constantly clean and utilize specialized equipment and techniques such as routine ultraviolet sterilization to kill viruses and bacteria. And, every employee has been committed to helping our patients and our community in whatever way we can.”

“We are happy to acknowledge today’s numbers, but we need to remain vigilant about the health and well-being of anyone who comes to the hospital and continue adhering to social distancing, wearing a face cover and washing hands,” said Pullarkat.