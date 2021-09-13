‘Jumbo Bingo’ jackpot pays more than $250K at Green Valley Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Jumbo Bingo jackpot worth more than a quarter million dollars hit Sunday at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson on Sunday.

The guest, who was not identified in a news release from the resort, covered their entire card on the 53rd number called. The jackpot paid $255,166.

During Station Casinos’ Jumbo Bingo games, players are given cards with the even numbers already covered so the announcer only calls odd numbers.

It’s the largest jumbo progressive to hit since Jumbo Bingo was relaunched in 2018, according to the resort.