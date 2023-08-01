LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heather McDonald, the number one female podcaster in comedy with her show “Juicy Scoop”, is bringing the hilarious fun to Las Vegas with a live stage experience at The Venetian Resort.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop Con Weekend will take place at The Summit Showroom inside of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

At Juicy Scoop Con Weekend, attendees will hear the juicy scoop on Hollywood insiders, real housewives, reality stars, and all things pop culture exclusively shared from the stage. There will also be special and surprise guests.

The show is interactive, meaning attendees will get the chance to share their own juicy scoop.

The artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members and Live Nation customers will have access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales end Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster, The Venetian’s website, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.