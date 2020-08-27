Juggling distance learning and work, some parents result to quitting their jobs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day three of distance education is in the books for Clark County School District parents, but some parents forced to juggle a full-time job and their student’s classes are considering big decisions.

Some parents are debating to leave their jobs or work part-time right now. Various people are posting about it online.

It’s not an easy decision but the stress of full-time distance education seems to be causing families to make major sacrifices, including one mother who spoke to 8 News Now Wednesday.

Gerri-Ann Gonzalez says she quit her job as an assistant manager for Goodwill in July. She’s a single parent raising a third grader with special needs.

Gonzalez says the company tried to accommodate her, but she willingly left after realizing she was unable to meet the job requirements. She now focuses only on her son and his online lessons.

Gonzalez tells 8 News Now he is doing well so far because she is with him full-time.

“I do what I do for my son as anyone should do for their child,” Gonzalez said. “I made a choice, but like I said, that choice is easy because I love my kid.”

While some leave their jobs, others are bringing their children to work at the moment.

Another mother who is in real estate tells 8 News Now her office is trying to accommodate. Colleagues are picking up clients and calls during her child’s lessons.

Some parents are making tough choices and tell 8 News Now they are even considering to pull their child out of CCSD.