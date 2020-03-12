Judge: Woman defamed Steve Wynn with police report of rape

FILE – This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. Former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn’s attorneys say Nevada gambling regulators can’t discipline him for allegations of workplace sexual harassment because he’s no longer licensed by the state or affiliated with the company that carries his name. A document submitted Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, ahead of a Dec. 19 state Gaming Commission hearing says the panel has no jurisdiction and no authority to fine Wynn or revoke his suitability for a license. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Nevada judge says a woman defamed former casino mogul Steve Wynn when she reported to Las Vegas police in 2018 that Wynn raped her in Chicago in the early 1970s and that she gave birth to his daughter in a gas station restroom.

The judge awarded Wynn the “nominal” damage amount of $1 that the billionaire former head of Wynn Resorts and his attorneys sought from Halina Kuta.

The judge found that Kuta “knowingly made a false report” to police. The police document was a basis for an Associated Press report in February 2018 about allegations of sexual misconduct by Wynn.áHe has consistently denied such allegations.