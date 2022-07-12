LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge ruled the results of a blood-alcohol test taken from former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be allowed as evidence in his deadly DUI crash case.

Ruggs, 23, appeared along with his attorneys in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning. David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld argued there was no probable cause for the police to obtain a warrant to draw Ruggs’ blood following the fiery crash that killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog on Nov. 2, 2021.

Henry Ruggs III, (left) appears in a Las Vegas courtroom with his attorneys. (KLAS)

Judge Ann Zimmerman denied the motion and said there was “more than sufficient evidence” to issue a warrant for a blood draw.

Ruggs is charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily injury which are all felony charges. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count for possession of a firearm while under the influence.

The crash happened on Nov. 2, 2021, around 3:40 a.m., at Spring Valley Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard. (KLAS)

Court records state Ruggs was twice the legal limit for DUI and speeding at 156 mph just before he struck Tintor’s car causing it to burst into flames.

Ruggs remains on house arrest.