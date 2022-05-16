LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal judge vacated the murder conviction of Margaret Rudin, who became known as the “Black Widow” during her high-profile trial more than two decades ago.

Rudin, now 78, served a 20-year to life sentence, before her release on parole in 2020. The judge’s order overturns Rudin’s conviction and releases her of any parole obligations.

Margaret Rudin is released from prison (Jan. 10, 2020)

Rudin was convicted for her husband’s murder in 2001. Police had suspected he was shot in the head in 1994 at their Las Vegas home, and his remains were dumped in the desert near Lake Mohave.

The judge’s ruling notes Rudin’s representation at the time was “objectively unreasonable.”

It was unclear Monday afternoon if the Clark County District Attorney’s Office would appeal the ruling.