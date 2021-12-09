Judge keeps certain medical records of Ruggs’ private, releases blood test results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Judge Robert Walsh said he will allow the medical records concerning the blood test results for former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III but he won’t allow medical staff to testify unless it’s involving the blood test results.

“My ruling yesterday is that the blood results would be released in addition to the authentication to the medical records and nothing to do with conversations or treatment as to any patient-doctor relationship,” Walsh said.

Henry Ruggs’ attorneys appear in court before Judge Robert Walsh on Dec. 9, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

Ruggs’ lawyers appeared in court a second day to argue against the release of some records to prosecutors. David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld argued that releasing the records and allowing any medical professional to testify would violate doctor-patient privilege. An attorney for Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, was also in the courtroom and argued against the release of her medical records. She was a passenger in Ruggs’ car and was injured.

Ruggs, 22, who was not present in the courtroom, is facing two felony counts of DUI causing death/substantial bodily harm, two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor for possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to court documents, Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and was speeding 156 mph second before his Corvette rear-ended Tina Tintor’s car on Nov. 2. killing her and her dog. The fiery crash happened on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway.

The court set a date for a preliminary hearing on March 10, 2022.