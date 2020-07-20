WATCH NOW: Judge to hear arguments in DETR lawsuit Monday

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A court ruling on paying pending unemployment benefits to Nevada’s self-employed and gig workers could happen as soon as Monday.

A judge will hear arguments on a class-action lawsuit filed by self-employed workers against the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Workers claim Nevada’s employment office owes them thousands of dollars in back-pay.

On Friday, a 310-page report was released, detailing problems and delays with unemployment benefits.

READ: Firm releases full report in class-action lawsuit against DETR

The report also included suggestions for self-employed workers.

Nevada’s unemployment rate is still the highest in the nation.

Last week, DETR reported more than 14,000 new jobless claims. That’s a 17% increase from two weeks ago.