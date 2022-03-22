LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was ordered to pay $42,510 in restitution and placed on probation for a year in a Medicaid fraud case involving billing for services that were never provided from April 2015 through April 2019.

Kelly Addam Gersting, 51, was also sentenced on Tuesday to 364 days in jail, but District Court Judge Christy Craig suspended the prison time, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Gersting was sentenced on a gross misdemeanor offense of intentionally failing to maintain adequate records.

A Medicaid mental health services provider was billing for services when the provider named in the bills was out of the country. In the investigation that followed, Gersting was found to have submitted fraudulent claims in his duties as a biller.

“Billers are key personnel in ensuring the integrity and accuracy of claims submitted by Nevada providers to Medicaid,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “My office will continue to prosecute dishonest billers for submitting false claims and misappropriating taxpayer funds.”

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud can be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.