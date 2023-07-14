LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Clark County District Court judge criticized the school district for not following its procedures and failing to supervise students in a hallway after school.

Judge Maria Gall issued her ruling on May 12 awarding Cassandra Hambrick and her son Otep Parks nearly $180,000 for past suffering, medical expenses, and attorney fees after he was punched in the face at Clifford Lawrence Junior High School.

The bench trial lasted three days.

“You would think a teacher might have seen it or been there, but there was nobody there. So, he has to run into a classroom to tell a teacher, ‘Hey, this kid just punched me in the face,’” Mark Rouse of Bighorn Law said.

Otep Parks, now 18, underwent several surgeries to repair a broken nose caused in a place considered for many to be a safe space, school.

Otep Parks, now 18, underwent several surgeries to repair a broken nose caused in a place considered for many to be a safe space, school. (KLAS)

The lawsuit states that in January 2017 when Parks was a seventh-grade student, he was punched in the face while trying to get in his locker after school.

The student that hit Parks had 16 documented incidents of disciplinary action, according to court documents. The confrontation lasted for about 50 seconds.

8 News Now is not identifying the student who threw the punch.

“If you know that there is reasonable, foreseeable harm. That there are students at your school who are physical and aggressive with teachers and other students, you know. You’ve got a responsibility to act,” Rouse said.

Lawrence Junior High School had policies and procedures requiring teachers and staff to supervise the hallways for five minutes at the end of the school day, according to the lawsuit.

In her judgment, Judge Gall says that “Lawrence JHS failed to ensure that teachers were standing outside of their classrooms for five minutes at the end of the day to prevent students from having the opportunity to fight or do something disruptive on campus on January 9, 2017.”

The judge adds that “this incident was preventable had CCSD enforced reasonable policies and procedures to supervise students in the hallway after school,” according to court documents.

“That was one of the large issues in the case, that ‘hey, you recognize that there’s an issue at your school. You’ve enacted policies to address it and then you didn’t follow through,’” Rouse said.

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted at its Thursday night meeting to award $225,359 to another student involved in a similar incident that happened in 2015 at Faiss Middle School.

8 News Now reached out to CCSD for comment, but they have yet to respond.