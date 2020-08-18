Judge sides with Gov. Sisolak, bars remain closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of bar owners who sued the state of Nevada were unsuccessful in their efforts to force Gov. Steve Sisolak to lift the state-ordered closure of bars.

A Clark County district judge denied the bar owners’ motion for a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction. The judge found the governor acted within his power for a legitimate governmental purpose to promote public safety.

Governor Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive that bars and taverns close in July to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Sisolak said inspections showed that numerous bars were not following the mask mandate.

According to the lawsuit, bar owners argued that in addition to serving alcohol many bars serve food and have restricted gaming licenses and they won’t survive without the draw of customers who want to gamble and most gaming machines are installed on bar-tops.

The bar owners felt they were unfairly being singled out from restaurants and gaming establishments that were allowed to continue operations.

Sisolak said restaurants can be open with tables spaced apart, but he banned bar-top seating. The attorney, Dennis Kennedy, argued that’s killing taverns, including those that rely on revenue from bar-top video gambling machines.

According to Judge Kerry Early, “In [other] states where we have seen significant spikes such as Arizona, Texas, and Florida, they’ve all taken actions to rollback bars. Recently, Dr. Fauci, the U.S. top infectious disease expert, advised that congregating in bars poses a significant risk and is one [of] the most dangerous things people could do… Additionally, I m concerned because based on our inspection, thus far, fewer than half of the bars that OSHA inspectors have visited have been found to be in compliance.”

An attorney for 62 area bars didn’t immediately say Tuesday whether he’ll appeal the order.