Judge sets bail at $25K for man accused of attacking Asian business owner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of a hate crime for allegedly attacking an Asian business owner was given a bail of $25,000 during his court appearance Wednesday morning.

Anthony Joseph Dishari, 36, is facing charges of attempted robbery, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, a hate/bias crime, and resisting a public officer.

He appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for his bail hearing.

According to the prosecutor, Dishari went on a profanity-laced tirade yelling anti-Asian slurs at employees of a tea shop on S. Buffalo Drive. Police said the suspect left and returned before midnight and attacked the owner outside of the business.

The arrest report said when the owner showed up at the business, he informed Dishari he was armed with a gun. It was at that point, he said, Dishari knocked him to the ground and told him “give me the gun, and I’ll leave.” The business owner said the gun was in his pocket the entire encounter.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

When Dishari was taken into custody, he told police he did not remember making any racial slurs, attacking the owner, or resisting arrest, the report said.

The judge ordered that Dishari be on electronic monitoring and stay away from the business while out on bail.

His next court appearance is May 18 at 10 a.m.