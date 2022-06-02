LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The leader of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and two other bikers made their first appearance in a Henderson courtroom Thursday morning. They are facing charges in a Memorial Day weekend shooting on U.S. 95 that shut down the major freeway and left six people shot.

Hells Angels Las Vegas Chapter leader John Richard “Rizzo” Devries appears in court on June 2, 2022. (KLAS)

Chapter leader John Richard “Rizzo” Devries, 66, is being represented by high-profile attorney Richard Schonfeld. The two other men, gang prospects, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26, were allegedly involved in the shooting.

Police said the shooting involved the Hells Angels and Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs after an incident at the Hoover Dam. According to the arrest report, six members of the Vagos gang were chased down and shot by Hells Angels.

“What nobody wants to happen on the freeways happened here,” one of the prosecutors told the judge.

Despite a request by the prosecutors for a $1 million bail, the judge set bail at $380,000 for each man and acknowledged the men were a danger to the community.

Prosecutors pointed out that one of the bullets fired went across the freeway and struck a car in a parking lot. It’s also believed the shooting may have been in retaliation for a California shooting last month.