Judge sets $250k bond for man involved in suspected DUI crash that killed a 32-year-old mother

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge set bond for the suspect police say was involved in a crash that killed a mother on Thanksgiving morning. The bond is set at $250,000 for Nathaniel Postelle, the 27-year-old suspected DUI driver.

Officials say Postelle was driving home from a friend’s house impaired around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when he ran a red light at the intersection of Durango and Russell, and t-boned the 32-year-old victim.

The mother’s 12-year-old daughter was a passenger in the car and suffered minor injuries.