Judge sets $250k bond for man involved in suspected DUI crash that killed a 32-year-old mother

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge set bond for the suspect police say was involved in a crash that killed a mother on Thanksgiving morning. The bond is set at $250,000 for Nathaniel Postelle, the 27-year-old suspected DUI driver.

Officials say Postelle was driving home from a friend’s house impaired around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when he ran a red light at the intersection of Durango and Russell, and t-boned the 32-year-old victim.

The mother’s 12-year-old daughter was a passenger in the car and suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories