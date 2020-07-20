Judge says some PUA payments must resume by July 28 in Nevada

Attorneys take part in a hearing on a lawsuit against Nevada and DETR in regard to payment of PUA claims on Monday, July 20, 2020.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge on Monday ruled Nevada must begin payment of some PUA claims in Nevada by July 28, but put off a ruling on telling the state to pay all claims immediately.

The court will evaluate progress on July 30 on the backlog of UI-PUA claims.

The court also asked the state to process claims of people who filed early on first, making them a priority. The court also said people who filed claims between Feb. 29 and March 5 should not be immediately ruled ineligible.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — has helped many Nevadans through the COVID-19 economic shutdown, but as many as 139,000 people have gotten stuck in the system as the state works out eligibility requirements. The PUA program provides benefits for self-employed and “gig” workers, who would normally be ineligible for any unemployment insurance benefits.

A class-action lawsuit sought to tear down the roadblocks through a “writ of mandate.”

Monday’s ruling from District Court Judge Barry L. Breslow stops short of the full writ, but commands Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to show progress on three points by the time of the July 30 hearing.

“If you have started paying them, pay them,” argued attorney Mark Thierman before the judge’s ruling. “If you have an issue with fraud, indict them.”

Watch the Monday hearing below:

A collaboration will now begin on the form of the writ, which Breslow asked Thierman and attorney Leah Jones to work on and complete by Wednesday.

About 6,000 documents detailing complaints from unemployed Nevadans presented as Exhibit 1 in a lawsuit against Nevada over PUA claims.

Judge Breslow said a number of factors combined to set up a situation in which Nevada could not meet the sudden demand, but found that DETR had made errors in their eligibility rulings and he agreed with plaintiffs’ point that the state should not have stopped payments to people they had already deemed eligible.

The state’s concerns about fraud were not sufficient to halt all payments, and DETR needs to do a better job in communicating the reason payments stop, the judge’s ruling indicates.

“Thoroughness, yet swiftness, is the goal,” Breslow said, while citing the threat of fraud, as has already been widely reported in states like Washington, where $300 million in fraud was uncovered.