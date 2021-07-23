Judge rules suspect in 2 Las Vegas shooting deaths unfit for trial

LAS VEGAS — A 22-year-old Las Vegas man has been found unfit for trial in what police dubbed the “thrill killing” of a sleeping homeless man and wounding of a man walking a dog a year ago.

Records show that a judge on July 6 ordered Noah Green to remain in state mental health custody until he’s able to understand the murder, attempted murder and other charges against him.

Police say videos related to the July 2020 shootings were found on Green’s cellphone when he was arrested with a gun in his pocket.

Police said Green recorded cellphone video as he shot two people, killing a homeless man and critically wounding a man who was out walking his dog.

The shootings happened on July 13 and July 15 last year in a neighborhood at Decatur Avenue and Tara Avenue, just south of Sahara Avenue.

The body of Brent Lloyd, 48, was found by a jogger.

According to an arrest report, Green shot Lloyd as he slept on the sidewalk at about 2 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

On July 15 at about 11 p.m., Green shot Wilbur Salibad in the chest without saying a word to him, according to police records.