Judge rules in favor of Nevada Connections Academy; public charter school authority must hold hearing on school’s renewal application

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge ruled Wednesday in favor of Nevada Connections Academy on a motion for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

Nevada Connections Academy sued Nevada State Public Charter School Authority after the online charter school was not granted a charter renewal for the 2020-2021 school year, earlier this year. Nevada State Public Charter School Authority says it made the decision after the charter decided to shutter its elementary grades at the end of this school year following a low accountability rating.

Now, unless the NCA finds legal grounds to stay open, the middle and high schools will follow suit and close at the end of the school year.

Additionally, the judge remanded the matter back to the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority to hold a full due process hearing on the school’s renewal application and ordered the Authority to produce documents responsive to a public records request issued by the school on February 13.

Nevada Connections Academy sent the following statement: