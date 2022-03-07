LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas pastor and former Clark County School District teacher who was extradited to Nevada on child sexual abuse charges will be held on a $500,000 bail.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered 59-year-old Reynaldo Crespin to have no contact with any children or the victim and be on high-level electronic monitoring. Crespin made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday morning.

Crespin was booked into the Clark County Detention Center over the weekend. He was arrested in New Mexico on Feb. 19 after police issued an alert for his arrest. Crespin did not fight extradition.

According to his criminal complaint, he’s accused of various lewd and sexual acts on a child that began in 2014. None of the charges are related to Crespin’s employment as a teacher at Hickey Elementary School. He is no longer with the school district.

Crespin is the pastor at New Horizon Christian Church.

He faces two counts of sexual assault against a child under 16, two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, and five counts of lewdness.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 4, 2022.