Judge rejects move to prevent higher taxes on mining in Nevada

CARSON CITY — A Nevada judge has rejected an effort by rural counties home to big mining interests to block a move in the state Legislature to raise taxes on mining companies.

Judge James Wilson in Carson City declined Thursday to rule on what he called a legislative matter while the process is still underway.

But he left room for a challenge if lawmakers approve putting a constitutional amendment before voters in a future election.

Tax proposals advanced by the Legislature during a special session in August represent the latest battle in a centuries-old debate over mining taxes that are capped by the state constitution.