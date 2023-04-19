LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles argued in court Wednesday for the release of police evidence in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Telles, 46, who is accused of stabbing German to death last September, is representing himself in court. German had written several news stories on the turmoil in the county office under the leadership of Telles.

Judge Michelle Leavitt told Telles the motions he filed to get the evidence were done incorrectly and he needs to request that the court order the police to turn over the evidence.

Telles believes the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department mishandled the case and by examining the evidence he would be able to prove that. He asked for the disciplinary records of at least one detective who he believes exaggerated the evidence against him when applying for a search warrant.

8 News Now Investigators learned after Telles’ arrest that DNA found under German’s fingernails matched a sample taken from Telles. There was also other evidence found at Telles’ home linking him to the crime, police said.

Telles is due back in court on May 3 and his jury trial is scheduled to start in Nov. 2023.