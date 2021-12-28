Judge orders no bail for man accused in Chinatown shooting, $31K raised for victim shot 11 times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shooting suspect Rashawn Gaston-Anderson was due to appear in court Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after he was taken into custody. However, he didn’t appear in court due to a medical issue.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, the shooter accused of injuring a Chinatown restaurant worker, is not in court due to a medical issue. Gaston-Anderson was in court twice last month. Then, he was ordered to be detained, but posted bail. The judge has now ordered him detained, no bail. pic.twitter.com/S0zWSUB6MO — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 28, 2021

The judge went ahead and ordered no bail for Gaston-Anderson, 23, who is accused of shooting a worker 11 times at the ShangHai Taste restaurant in the Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown on Dec. 20.

The injured worker, Chengyan Wang, was rushed to University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

A GoFundMe account set up by the Asian Chamber of Commerce to help Wang has raised more than $31,000.