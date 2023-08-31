LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has given a judge a copy of body camera footage capturing an altercation between a school officer and a Durango High School student, but it is still not available to the public.

At a hearing on Thursday, Clark County District Court Judge Danielle Chio didn’t provide an answer whether the video will be released,

Nonetheless, Thursday’s hearing between CCSD and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada clarified the documents the school district has in connection to that altercation.

“The public can see the incident on video. The video has already been put out there,” Athar Haseebullah, the executive director for ACLU, said. “All we requested was the additional body cam footage and the incident report for what probably was a sham investigation.”

The ACLU took CCSD to court over access to several documents regarding the investigation captured on cell phone video that appeared to show an officer grabbing a student by the neck and taking him to the ground.

In opening arguments on Thursday, CCSD’s lawyer Jackie Nichols said it didn’t have the records at the time the ACLU requested them on Feb. 21.

“That’s what the district is telling this court. No documents in regard to that investigation existed until April, outside the body-worn camera?” Judge Chio asked.

Nichols, CCSD’s attorney, responded, “Outside the body-worn camera or to the extent that [Computer Adjusted Dispatch} was used.”

Yet, later in the hearing, CCSD’s attorney concedes there actually may have been other documents.

“So from February 9 until April 27, there are no other pieces of paper outside of the cad report, which gets generated on February 9, and the body-worn camera? That essentially comprises this investigation. Is that what the district is saying to the court?” Chio said.

Nichols then responds, “There are the officer statements.”

According to court documents, CCSD finalized its internal investigation into the officer’s actions on April 27.

The officer involved in the incident wasn’t disciplined for his actions, according to CCSD.

Furthermore, court records stated the district began its investigation, “six weeks prior to the report’s final submission.”

“CCSD since the beginning of this case, and their counsel, has changed their story for the records they have in their possession, I don’t how many times at this point,” Haseebullah said.

ACLU and CCSD are scheduled to meet in district court Friday morning, where a CCSD IT employee will testify to discuss access to school emails.

Judge Chio also ordered CCSD to turn over files from its internal investigation to her. She says she will then issue a ruling, which could take another two weeks.