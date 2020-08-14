Judge needs proof she can overrule Sisolak on tavern closures

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada judge says she wants proof she would have the authority to order the governor to rescind a coronavirus pandemic directive and let Las Vegas-area bars and taverns reopen.

Judge Kerry Earley in Las Vegas made no immediate ruling Thursday after hearing arguments about whether she should force Gov. Steve Sisolak to lift a bar closure order he re-imposed July 27.

The 37 bars and taverns involved in the lawsuit claim Sisolak “unfairly and unlawfully single[d] them out for closure,” and that, “there is no evidence that continued operations of bars and taverns in Nevada that are compliant… with the social distancing and face covering provisions… are disproportionately contributing to the spread of COVID-19.”

The state’s attorney says there’s no precedent for the court to act.

A lawyer for shuttered bars conceded the Democratic governor had the emergency power to impose closures. But he argued the governor should reconsider because businesses are dying.