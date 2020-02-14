Judge increases bail for 4 in Nevada in child sex, porn case

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A court official says a judge in rural Nevada increased bail for each of four adults facing multiple felony charges in a child sex crimes case involving several victims under age 14 and allegations of the making and distribution of child pornography.

Defense attorneys for Eric Garcia, Vicki Bachli, Danny Hicks and Mickey Cagle didn’t immediately respond to messages following their clients’ arraignments Thursday in Pahrump.

The judge scheduled a Feb. 27 preliminary hearing in a case that could get each defendant up to life in prison if convicted. Pahrump is in Nye County, west of Las Vegas.