Judge hears testimony in deadly Alpine Motel fire case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owner of the Alpine Motel and his associate were in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Both face criminal charges after December’s massive apartment fire which killed six people.

A Metro police officer took the stand and showed pictures of the damage caused by the fire.

Motel owner Adolfo Orozco-Garcia and his associated Malinda Mier are charged with six counts of involuntary manslaughter and 15 counts of performance of an act or neglect of duty in disregard of safety resulting in substantial bodily harm or death.

Investigators found a rear exit door was bolted shut, fire alarms were not working, and there were items blocking hallway access making it impossible for some of the victims to escape the fire.

The preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence to go forward with a trial.