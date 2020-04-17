Judge grants Sheriff Lombardo’s petition for certain inmates to be released from CCDC due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a news conference Friday to inform the public that 10% of the inmate population will be released from jail to create better social distancing.

Sheriff Lombardo applied for an order to release certain non-violent inmates from the Clark County Detention Center, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After consideration of the petition and input from criminal justice partners, the chief judge of the Eighth Judicial Court, Linda Marie Bell, said she granted the sheriff’s petition.

In the court documents released Friday, the judge said, the Clark County Sheriff operates and maintains the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detention Services Division, so the sheriff is obligated to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of inmates and employees in all Detention Services Division facilities.

On March 12, 2020, Governor Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency in response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. Among other orders, Governor Sisolak banned gatherings of more than ten people. To further prevent the spread of disease, the Center for Disease Control recommends physical distancing of at least six feet between people.

On April 16, Sheriff Lombardo electronically applied for the order to release certain inmates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the news conference Friday afternoon, Sheriff Lombardo said four inmates tested positive for COVID-19; three of them have been released.

Up to 10% of the Clark County Detention Center’s inmate population will be released, so that’s a total of 290 inmates who will get out because of the social distancing measures put in place to protect from the cornavirus.

But there are certain criteria for inmates to be released.

Inmates who have served 75% of their sentences will be released.

Inmates with serious health issues will be released because they’re more at risk for COVID-19.

No violent crime inmates or inmates who are in jail on a DUI charge will be released. A total of 880 inmates are on house arrest and wearing a monitoring device.

Once the inmates are released, they will not have to return to jail when this is over.

The court documents from Judge Bell states during this time, it is critical to prevent the spread of any illness among inmates housed in Detention Services Division facilities as well as among the employees of the Detention Services Division.

During the news conference, it was also revealed that 127 Metro employees were tested for COVID-19. There were 12 positive cases confirmed. A total of 99 cases came back negative. No one had to be hospitalized, but 87 employees are home on mandatory quarantine orders.

Last week Metro had to layoff all of its part-time employees due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Metro said to continue with the guidelines of social distancing to protect against COVID-19, the front lobby of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is now closed to the public.

Sheriff Lombardo, also revealed that violent crime was down 10% and property crime was down 27%.

But unfortunately, domestic violence calls were up 13.3%, and domestic violence calls with report or arrest is is up 6%.