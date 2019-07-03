Judge grants preliminary injunction against CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County District Court judge has granted a preliminary injunction against Clark County School District in its move to eliminate 170 dean positions.

Judge Nancy Allf told the court she believed the decision to eliminate the jobs was made in a closed meeting without any public notice, which would violate the open meeting law.

I’m elated, we got a small win, small victory,” said Cristal Boisseau, the dean of students at Shadow Ridge High School.

The Clark County School District’s administrator union, which represents the deans, sought the injunction. The injunction will force the district to keep the dean positions, at least for now.

“This doesn’t mean you win,” said Judge Allf.

CCSD argued that Superintendent Jesus Jara has the authority to make the cuts and reassign staff, no matter the venue.

“What was presented at that meeting was ‘I made this decision, and these are the options I had,'” said Jackie Nichols, who was representing CCSD.

BREAKING: Motion for preliminary injunction related to @ClarkCountySch Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara's decision to eliminate dean positions is approved on a temporary basis, according to judge. She says it appears deliberations were made in a closed meeting without public notice. #8NN — Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) July 3, 2019

Today was the deadline for the deans to either accept or reject other positions within the district.

Judge Allf said a hearing is needed to review all the evidence in the lawsuit before a decision can be made.

The decision to cut the positions was an effort to close a $17 million shortfall in the district’s nearly $2.5 billion operating budget without cuts in the classroom, which would trigger a teacher strike.

Jara says this decision kept cuts away from things like transportation and extracurricular activities.