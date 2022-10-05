Robert Telles appears in court as a Clark County District Court judge ruled to remove him from his position as a county public administrator. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County District Court judge ruled Wednesday to remove Robert Telles from his position as a county public administrator, according to a statement.

Telles has been held behind bars on a murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing Las Vegas journalist Jeff German.

Clark County two weeks ago filed to remove Robert Telles from office as the elected Public Administrator. In the County’s filing, Clark County asserted that following the charge of open murder in the death of Jeff German, Robert Telles was unable to fulfill his job responsibilities and was neglectful of office. Today, a judge agreed and removed Telles from elected office. The County will now move forward in appointing someone to fulfill the end of Telles’ term which expires on January 1, 2023, when the new Public Administrator elected this November takes office. Clark County statement on removal of Telles from office

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office had sought an order to remove Telles from his position last month.

Last week, an attorney representing Telles in civil court said that Telles did not intend to resign from his position, in which he was still collecting a $120,000 salary while in jail.

Telles is accused of stabbing and killing German, 69, on the morning of Friday, Sept. 2. Sources told 8 News Now Investigators that German was stabbed seven times, including in the neck and torso. German was found dead outside his home the following morning, and Telles was arrested four days later.

Telles had lost his June Democratic primary and was set to leave office in January 2023. Prosecutors have accused Telles of “lying in wait” before allegedly attacking German, who had written several stories exposing problems under Telles’ leadership, including a possible inappropriate relationship with a woman in the office.